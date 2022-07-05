MANILA -- Lyceum of the Philippines University, De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB), Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC), and San Sebastian College - Recoletos earned back-to-back wins in the Collegiate Center For Esports (CCE) Mobile Legends: Bang Bang competition after winning their respective matches, Tuesday.

As a result, they all share the top seed in the competition after registering identical 2-0 records.

Lyceum started the day's games with a convincing win over Arellano University, securing victory in a dominant 15-minute matchup.

EAC, meanwhile, steamrolled over University of Perpetual Help System DALTA, sending the Altas to their second straight loss.

Colegio de San Juan de Letran has also yet to get on board with a loss to CSB.

Jose Rizal University are on a two-game skid after falling to San Sebastian.

San Beda University is tied with Arellano following its win over last installment's finalists Mapua University, who has yet to get on board.