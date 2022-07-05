MMA: Folayang expects Adiwang to be back next year

Former ONE lightweight champion Eduard “Landslide” Folayang is banking on his teammate Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang to fully recover after the unfortunate ACL tear that the latter suffered this past March.

Adiwang blew out his knee in the all-Filipino strawweight bout between him and Jeremy “The Jaguar” Miado and is expected to be out for at least a year as he recovers.

While saddened with the development, Folayang knows that accidents happen in MMA and there’s no way to avoid them.

“Sometimes it really happens, things like that happen when we least expect it. The good thing about Lito is that he has the proper approach in handling his injury,” Folayang said.

The injury’s timing couldn’t have been any worse for “Thunder Kid” as he was teetering in and out of the top-five rankings, and a win over Miado would’ve certainly kept him at the division’s peak.

Instead, Adiwang suffered the first consecutive loss of his career and dropped out of the top 5 once more.

As aggravating as it may be for “Thunder Kid,” Folayang advised him to focus on recovery instead of rushing his way back into the Circle.

“We’re just reminding him to just take it easy, don’t be frustrated and focus on his recovery and strengthening his injured knee,” Folayang said.

“I believe that he’ll recover faster if he rests up and avoids movements that could impede his recovery and rehabilitation.”

With Adiwang’s strong mindset and the right people aiding his recovery, Folayang is confident that his teammate will bounce back stronger in his return.

“He’ll be back next year. He’ll be good to go, I believe that. All he needs is time to recover properly, and he’ll be good to go,” he said.