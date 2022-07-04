Kyrgios shrugs off injury to reach Wimbledon quarters

Nick Kyrgios of Australia in action against Brandon Nakashima of the US at the Wimbledon Championships, on July 4, 2022. Tolga Akmen, EPA-EFE

Nick Kyrgios shrugged off a shoulder injury to beat Brandon Nakashima in five sets and book a place in the Wimbledon quarterfinals on Monday, staying on course for a blockbuster clash against Rafael Nadal.

The maverick Australian was on his best behavior just two days after his stormy third-round victory against Stefanos Tsitsipas, winning 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-2.

Kyrgios kept his cool on a sun-drenched Centre Court in match lasting three hours and 11 minutes to book a last-eight tie against Chile's Cristian Garin.

The 27-year-old recovered from a slow start and his shoulder issue to strike his groundstrokes more freely as the match went on.

Kyrgios, who had regular physio treatments, hammered 79 winners including 35 aces, breaking the 20-year-old Nakashima's serve three times to improve to 11-2 on grass in 2022.

The last time the 40th-ranked player reached the last eight at a major was at the Australian Open in 2015, a year after he reached the same stage on his debut at the All England Club.

"I have played a lot of tennis in the past month and a half," he said. "I am proud of the way I steadied the ship after he came out firing in the fourth set.

"My five-set record is pretty good. That is what I was thinking about. I have played a lot of five-set matches here."

Kyrgios will next play Garin, who battled back from two sets down and saved two match points to beat 19th seed Alex de Minaur of Australia.

The unseeded Chilean took the third set on a tiebreak and went on to win 2-6, 5-7, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 7-6 (10) in a grueling contest lasting four hours and 34 minutes.

"I tried to be aggressive, went to the net, and tried to be aggressive with my serve as well. I think that was the key," he said.

Elsewhere, 11th seed Taylor Fritz cruised past Australian qualifier Jason Kubler 6-3, 6-1, 6-4.

HALEP REACHES LAST 8

Meanwhile, former champion Simona Halep swept past fourth-seeded Paula Badosa to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the fifth time on Monday.

Halep won 6-1, 6-2 in just one hour as her Spanish opponent's game fell apart with 21 unforced errors.

The Romanian, who was champion in 2019, has yet to drop a set at the tournament.

Seeded 16 this year, she will face either Amanda Anisimova of the United States or France's Harmony Tan for a place in the semifinals.

FAIRY TALE ENDS FOR TAN

Harmony Tan's dream run at Wimbledon – which started with a win against Serena Williams – came to an end on Monday when she lost her last-16 match against Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 6-3.

The unseeded French player, who crushed British wild card Katie Boulter 6-1, 6-1 in the previous round, was no match for the American, who was not broken once.

Anisimova raced into a 5-1 lead in the first set before being briefly held up by Tan, ranked 115 in the world.

The second set was tighter but Tan was outgunned by the 20th seed, who struck 28 winners.

Anisimova, 20, whose best Grand Slam performance was a run to the semifinals at the 2019 French Open, will take on former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep in the last eight.