MANILA, Philippines -- After brief stints in Japan's B.League, Juan Gomez de Liaño and Kemark Carino are back in the local basketball scene.

The former B.League Division 2 imports are headlining the roster of Marinerong Pilipino for the upcoming 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup.

Also part of the team is former De La Salle University guard Jollo Go, a third round pick in the recent PBA Rookie Draft. The Skippers also feature the core of the Mapua University squad that finished as runners-up in the NCAA Season 97 men's basketball tournament.

Gomez de Liaño played for Earthfriends Tokyo Z in the Division 2 of the B.League, seeing action in just 17 games with averages of 5.3 points, 2.4 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game in 16.6 minutes per contest. He parted ways with the team in January 2022 and has since played for the BBM Viking Warriors in a preseason tournament.

Carino, meanwhile, appeared in 25 games for the Aomori Wat's, averaging 1.9 points and 1.8 rebounds in just under 10 minutes of playing time per contest.

Marinero will be the lone club team participating in the Aspirants Cup, as the seven other teams in the field are all school-based.

Already tabbed as early favorites is Wangs Basketball @26-Letran, which features the core of the NCAA champions including Gilas Pilipinas guard Rhenz Abando and veteran point guard Fran Yu.

The full rosters for each teams are as follows:

The 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup opens on Thursday at the Araneta Coliseum.

