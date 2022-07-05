Boxing: Gibbons sees late KO win by Magsayo

Promoter Sean Gibbons believes WBC featherweight champion Mark Magsayo has the right tools to stop tall Mexican challenger Rey Vargas.

The MP Promotions chief expects Magsayo to bank on his punching power and improved defense to topple Vargas this coming weekend at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

“Mark’s the new face of Philippine boxing,” Gibbons said in Quinito Henson's report in Philboxing. “I don’t consider Vargas a puncher and he’ll try to outbox Mark but Mark will cut him down."

"It’ll be a late knockout win for Mark, maybe in the 10th round."

Magsayo has worked with Freddie Roach and the coach's Filipino protege Marvin Somodio to polish his skills and handle Vargas' longer reach.

Vargas, a former super bantamweight champion, stands at 5-foot-10 with a 71-inch reach.

The hard-hitting Magsayo, on the other hand, stands at 5-foot-6 with a 67 and 1/2 inch reach.

"His work in the gym has been amazing," said Gibbons. "He’s stronger, his defense is tighter, his footwork is shiftier and his combinations are quicker.”

Magsayo won the WBC title via a majority decision over Gary Russell last January.

He will be making his first title defense against Vargas.