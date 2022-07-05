Meralco will have to move on quickly from its stunning defeat to Blackwater to stay on course to the next round.

The Bolts will face a troubled but hungry Rain or Shine side, which has lost 5 straight games at the 3 p.m. curtain raiser on Wednesday's PBA Philippine Cup.

Meralco has to recover from a 90-89 heartbreaker which was ealt to the squad by one of their former players.

It was Baser Amer, who nailed the step back jumper in the final seconds, thereby putting the Bolts into sleep.

"We really have to pick things up moving forward," Meralco coach Norman Black said before flying to the US to attend to his ailing mother.

Temporarily taking his place is deputy coach Ronnie Magsanoc.

"Whenever you lose, it's a big concern because you're going down within the standings. Now we're 3-3," cited Black.

Black admitted that the Bolts played their hearts out in their loss to the Bossing, which made the defeat even more painful.

"Our guys fought hard tonight. They had a chance to win the game... It's not like our guys didn't come out to play hard," he said.

"Not all of my guys played well, but they did play hard. And they had a chance to win. So it really happens like this sometimes."

Against the Elasto Painters, the Bolts will be facing a team that dropped 5 straight games since an opening day win.

In its most recent outing, Rain or Shine fell to a tight 99-93 loss to powerhouse San Miguel Beer.