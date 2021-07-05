Without Robins-Hardy, Cignal leans on Estrañero as setter in PVL

MANILA, Philippines -- The Cignal HD Spikers will bank on former University of the Philippines (UP) standout Ayel Estrañero as their primary playmaker in the upcoming conference of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

This, as setter Alohi Robins-Hardy is apparently set to miss the competition.

Cignal HD captain Rachel Anne Daquis confirmed the development on "Power and Play" with former PBA commissioner Noli Eala, although she did not explain the reason for Robins-Hardy's absence.

"Si Alohi, hindi po makakasama sa amin this season," said Daquis. "So ang setter po namin ay si Ayel from UP naman po siya."

Robins-Hardy, 25, previously played for Cocolife before signing with Cignal HD in 2020. The Fil-Am playmaker also suited up for the national team in 2019.

While Robins-Hardy will undoubtedly be missed, Daquis said they have all the confidence in Estrañero as well as in their other newcomer, former De La Salle-College of St. Benilde spiker Klarisa Abriam.

"Sa kanila din nakatingin ang tao. Feeling ko din magi-step up (sila)," Daquis said of their recruits.

Cignal HD also features Fiola Ceballos, May Luna, Norielle Ipac, Ranya Musa, and libero Jheck Dionela, among others.

They will be one of 11 teams competing in the first professional season of the PVL, set to open on July 17 in a bubble in Laoag, Ilocos Norte.

"'Pag pumasok sa court, lahat 'yan gusto manalo. So very confident din ako sa team ko," said Dionela, their veteran libero.

"Unang-una, maganda ang leadership ni Ate Rachel. Tapos ang mga teammates ko, lahat 'yan very hardworking. Kaya very proud ako na sabihin na lalaban po talaga kami. Lalaban at lalaban kami. Hindi kami papayag na hindi kami mananalo," she guaranteed.