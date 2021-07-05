Tennis: Alex Eala wins maiden match in Junior Wimbledon

Pinay teen tennis player Alex Eala. Courtesy of IMG Tennis on Twitter

MANILA — The Wimbledon debut of Filipino ace Alex Eala was off to a great start as the 16-year-old easily won her girls’ singles first round match at The Championships, Wimbledon Monday in London.

Eala, the No. 2 seed and juniors No. 3, ousted 17-year-old juniors No. 38 Solana Sierra of Argentina, 6-2, 6-4, at Court 6 of the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

She will face another 17-year-old, juniors No. 30 Ane Mintegi Del Olmo of Spain, in the second round.

Eala secured a 3-1 lead in the first set, and she extended this to 5-1. As she was serving for the set, Sierra broke serve with a forehand winner. In the 8th game, a backhand winner from Eala gave her a 40-15 edge with Sierra on serve, and a forehand unforced error from Sierra handed over the first set to Eala, 6-2, in 23 minutes.

In the second set, Eala took a 3-1 lead again. The hotly contested 5th game went to Sierra via a break of serve, and Eala was able to reply with a break at deuce due to a double fault from the Argentine.

With Eala serving for the match at 5-3, they reached deuce where a double fault from the Filipino gave the Argentine the opportunity to break, and she did with a backhand winner to trail at 5-4.

Eala managed to lead, 40-0, in the 10th game with Sierra on serve. A backhand forced error from Eala allowed Sierra to save one match point, but Eala made sure to clinch her first Wimbledon win on her second match point with a clean forehand winner, taking the second set, 6-4, in 41 minutes.

Prior to her maiden Junior Wimbledon stint, Eala made her debut in a grass tournament last week at the Junior International Roehampton where she was the No. 2 seed in the singles and doubles draws.

She posted a quarterfinal finish in the singles after losing to No. 8 seed Linda Fruhvirtova of Czech Republic while in the doubles, she and Indonesian Priska Madelyn Nugroho were upset in the second round by Barbora Palicova of Czech Republic and Radka Zelnickova of Slovakia.

In 2020, Eala and Nugroho won the Australian Open junior girls’ doubles championship while in June, Eala claimed the Roland Garros junior girls’ doubles championship with Russian Oksana Selekhmeteva.

There is no prize money at junior grand slam events, but Eala and her fellow rising tennis stars stand to receive ranking points to improve their international junior ranking.

Eala is currently the Asian female junior No. 1 while in the WTA, the 2021 W15 Manacor champion and Rafa Nadal Academy scholar is the World No. 629.