Pinoy tandem bows out of Asian U-19 beach volley tilt

The Philippines' Alexander Iraya tries to block Iran-2’s Amir Reza Zamani's attack. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) The Philippine pair of Jay Rack Dela Noche and Alexander Jhon Iraya bowed out of contention in the Asian Under-19 Beach Volleyball Championships on Monday after a second loss in pool play.

The tandem lost to Iran-2's Amir Reza Zamani and Armin Kami, 21-12, 21-16, in their second match of the tournament in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand.

The result allowed Iran-2 to secure a spot in the quarterfinals, thanks to a 1-1 record in Group A. The Philippines, meanwhile, exited the competition with a 0-2 record.

"Okay lang po kami dito," said Dela Noche, who together with Iraya is a product of the University of Santo Tomas beach volleyball program.

"Babawi kami soon," he added. "Gagalingan pa po namin. Gagawin po namin ang lahat ng makakaya namin."

Iran-2 was in attack mode in the first set where they raced to an 11-4 lead they never relinquished.

But the Filipino pair put up a gallant fight in the second frame, keeping within distance, 11-14, before the Iranians pulled away anew.

Dela Noche and Iraya lost to Thailand-1 in their tournament debut on Sunday afternoon.

The pair will return to action in the Asian Under-21 Beach Volleyball Championships on July 12, still in Nakhon Pathom.

All three Thailand teams made it to the quarterfinals of the Under-19 event, which also features two Iran pairs, two Kazakhstan squads and an Australian duo.