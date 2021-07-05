Pacquiao arrives in LA to prepare for Spence fight

Watch more in iWantTFC

After a long day of travel, Team Pacquiao touched down in Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday afternoon to prepare for his welterweight bout against Errol Spence Jr. on August 21 in Las Vegas.

Despite fans and dozens of masked-up entourage members waiting, the Pacman snuck out of LAX through an alternate exit.

Coach Buboy Fernandez explained that looser COVID-19 restrictions in Los Angeles played a role in deciding to bring camp to the US earlier than expected.

"At least, we are here now, so we will continue our training...The people here in the US, they’re coordinating. If the government says people take the vaccine, [they take it] so it's more safe here, that's why we decided to come here early," he said.

In the meantime, MP Promotions manager Sean Gibbons gave the latest update on the cancelled bantamweight unification title between Nonito Donaire Jr and JohnRiel Casimero whom he represents.

Gibbons ran into Nonito’s father Nonito Donaire Sr. while waiting for Pacquiao.

"All that nonsense out of the ring, we put all that behind us. It was things said that probably didn’t need to be said. People got their tempers up but everything is good now, we apologized to Nonito. I hope one day the fight could happen," Gibbons said.

