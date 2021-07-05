Javi Gomez de Liano is latest Filipino to play in Japan league

Javi Gomez de Liano during the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers. FIBA.basketball.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) Former University of the Philippines (UP) standout Javi Gomez de Liano is the latest Filipino player to sign as an Asian import in Japan.

Gomez de Liano, 22, will play for the Ibaraki Robots, which was recently promoted to the first division of the B.League.

He joins his younger brother, Juan, who previously signed with Division 2 team Earthfriends Tokyo Z.

The team announced Monday that Gomez de Liano's contract will run for the B.League's 2021-22 season, starting on July 1.

"I'm happy to announce that I'll be playing for Ibaraki Robots in Japan B1 league," said Gomez de Liano. "I'd like to thank Coach Richard (Glesman) and Robots management for giving me this opportunity of the lifetime."

"I can't wait to play for you guys and meet the amazing community out there," he added.

Gomez de Liano's move to Japan means he is foregoing his final season of eligibility with the Fighting Maroons. In Season 82, he averaged 10.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.

He earned a call-up to the Philippine national team pool and played three games for Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers, averaging 10.7 points and 3.0 rebounds per game in 16.9 minutes.

The Gomez de Lianos are now the second pair of brothers to play in Japan's B.League.

Thirdy Ravena is set for his second season with the San-En NeoPhoenix, while older brother Kiefer Ravena is signed to the Shiga Lakestars.

