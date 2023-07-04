Valorant: Yoshiii, NAOS enter VCT Ascension Pacific playoffs

Philippine contingent NAOS Esports and Fil-Japanese player John "Yoshiii" Kawakami of Japanese squad Scarz have qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour: Ascension - Pacific playoffs after their respective teams won their group stage matches over the weekend, at the Pullman Grande Sukhumvit Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand.

NAOS, bannered by Federico "Papichulo" Evangelista, Riley "Witz" Go, Johnty "JA" Aronte, Jerome "Mojer" Literal, and Carl Alexander "senyorcarl" Carandang, qualified for the playoffs after finishing the group stages with a 3-1 record, defeating Indonesian titans BOOM Esports (2-1), One Team Esports (2-0) and Fancy United Esports (2-1).

NAOS punched the ticket after a clean sweep of Taiwan's One Team Esports, punctuating their hold on the playoff spot after a dominant win over the squad in Split (13-5)

They only dropped one game against XERXIA Esports (2-1) last Saturday.

Japanese team Scarz, with one Pinoy (Yoshiii) in their team, qualified after scoring an identical 3-1 record to NAOS.

They will start their playoff run on July 7.