Handout photo

MANILA – Filipino hoop fans can get a piece of FIBA World Cup 2023 history as Smart Communications is set to launch a limited edition Gilas Load cards.

The special load cards will feature some of the country’s best Philippine national team players.

It will soon be available in the network’s online and physical stores, aside from accredited retailers nationwide.

The collectible Gilas Load Cards showcase masterpieces from “Mr. Hoops” and Pinoy basketball artist Mike Swift, who made headlines worldwide in 2020 for his massive art tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant at the Tenement Court in Taguig City.

Meanwhile, Filipinos can stream and catch up on all the FIBA action as it unveils Gilas Power 399, a data-packed offer for watching games on the Smart LiveStream App.

As the country inches closer to the much-anticipated FIBA Basketball World Cup happening in Manila from August 25 to September 10, basketball fans can follow their favorite stars in the tournament on social media, be in the loop with latest FIBA updates, and reliving the best FIBA World Cup games on the Smart LiveStream App.

With 78 GB data, Gilas Power 399 pays tribute to 1978, the year when the Philippines first played host to the prestigious tournament then known as the FIBA World Championships.

Gilas is currently in Europe for some friendly matches to get the team into the competitive condition for the World Cup.