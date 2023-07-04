Revived badminton grassroots program to start in 10 provinces

Handout photo.

MANILA -- The country's grassroots badminton program will be revived by the Philippine Badminton Association (PBAD) after an extended hiatus, with the federation looking to one day produce a Filipino badminton Olympian.

The initial grassroots program will be implemented in 10 provinces across the country through local tournaments for different age groups.

"We are delighted to revive our grassroots program and provide aspiring young athletes with the necessary training and support to excel in badminton," said PBAD head of development Melvin C. Nubla. "Through this initiative, we aim to discover and develop the next generation of Filipino badminton champions who will proudly carry our nation's flag on the international stage."

Drawing inspiration from successful badminton nations such as Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and others, PBAD will also introduce a juniors ranking system. This is on top of the Philippine National Ranking System which is currently being set up and can be seen on the PBAD website.

The program will commence this August in Pampanga. The federation also announced a partnership with FMKD Inc. in implementing the grassroots program.

PBAD will be sending delegates as well to the upcoming Badminton Asia Juniors Championship happening at Yogyakarta, Indonesia from July 7 to 16.

"This prestigious tournament will provide young Filipino athletes with valuable exposure to high-level competition and further enhance their skills and experience," said PBAD head of grassroots Kevin Dalisay.

PBAD said that it welcomes support from private organizations and companies that share the vision of promoting and advancing badminton in the Philippines.