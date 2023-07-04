PESO eyes mounting training facility, arena for esports

Marlon Marcelo, PESO Executive Director shows the media the Champion Wall, a centerpiece inside the newly inaugurated Philippine E-Sports Organization (PESO) headquarters in Mandaluyong City on July 4, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippine Esports Organization (PESO) on Tuesday said the creation of a dedicated training facility and arena for esports and tournaments is in the organization's pipeline in the coming years.

This, according to its executive director, Marlon Marcelo.

Marcelo added that they will, for now, focus on projects in their current roadmap, which includes reaping more medals in national team Sibol's major competitions this year.

"Definitely, that's one of the visions, so number one, we need to make sure that our athletes get gold medals, number two we have the office already, number three, we bring back international events in the Philippines and we can only take one step at a time. I'm really happy that our board is very supportive," Marcelo said at the press conference of the opening of their new headquarters in Mandaluyong.

As of late, there is no dedicated facility, let alone a dedicated arena for esports tournaments. The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup in 2019 was held in Araneta Coliseum.

Meanwhile, the esports competition in the Southeast Asian Games was held in the FilOil San Juan Arena, the same year.

Major tournaments during the new normal held in the country such as MPL Philippines, the Garena Masters for Call of Duty, and Valorant Challengers have been held in different locations around Metro Manila.

After reaping two gold medals in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, PESO said it's preparing for the rest of its 2023 activities, including the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, and the International Esports Federation qualifiers in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where national team Sibol will be fielding in players.

"We can definitely do it. We want that kind of facility, but what kind of partnership it will entail is another venture we will have to look forward to in the future. Now we are focused on the Asian Games, taking medals, and then yeah office, our national grassroots programs and SIBOL experience and then who knows what can happen in the future?" Marcelo said.

