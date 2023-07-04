Barangay Ginebra celebrates their triumph in Leg 1. PBA Images.

MANILA — Barangay Ginebra are champions once again, this time in the first leg of the First Conference of the PBA 3X3 Season 3.

Donald Gumaru sank the game-winner for his eighth point, allowing the Gin Kings to edge San Miguel in overtime, 19-17, and win the P100,000 cash prize at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay on Tuesday.

Kim Aurin finished with five points, five rebounds, and five assists, and one of Aurin’s five dimes led to Gumaru’s game-winning shot.

Ralph Cu also put up four, while Raphael Salcedo scored two, with both players playing a vital part in the Kirk Collier-led team.

En route to the championship game, Ginebra beat Pioneer, 19-16 in the quarterfinals, before ousting Terrafirma in the semis, 17-13.

San Miguel defeated TNT Triple Giga in the quarters, 22-14, before topping the CAVITEX Braves in the semifinals, 18-10.

In the battle for third, Cavitex went over Terrafirma, 21-15.

Also failing to book a semis spot was the debuting Wilcon who lost to Terrafirma in the quarterfinals, 20-18, and Meralco who faltered against Cavitex, 21-17.

Aurin, Gumaru, Cu, and Salcedo, will all be back in action when Ginebra faces the Meralco Bolts at the PBA on Tour tomorrow at the Quadricentennial Pavilion in UST at 7:30 PM.