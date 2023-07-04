New coach reveals need to rebuild Ateneo volleyball program

Sergio Veloso has been introduced as the new head coach of the Ateneo women's volleyball team. Photo courtesy of the Ateneo de Manila University.

MANILA – Newly-minted Ateneo Blue Eagles head coach Sergio Veloso is hoping that the faithful community of the popular women’s volleyball team will stay as they enter a new era.

Veloso is seeking the support of the Ateneo community as he rebuilds the volleyball program of the former UAAP champions.

“I hope that the whole Ateneo community stays with us and our target not only for this season, [because] we need to renew the program. Build a strong program not for this year, but for the next years too,” said Veloso, who watched the first game of his home country Brazil against Italy at the start of Volleyball Nations’ League (VNL) at the Mall of Asia Arena Tuesday.

Veloso is replacing Oliver Almadro, who steered the Blue Eagles to the UAAP Season 81 women's volleyball crown as well as the Final 4 in Season 84. However, they missed the semifinals in Season 85, with their 4-10 record good for just sixth place.

In a statement, the Ateneo said that Veloso "brings with him more than 37 years of successfully forming programs and coaching young and professional volleyball players in Brazil, Maldives, and Bahrain."

According to the coach, who will also be manning the sidelines for the Philippine men’s volleyball team, it is a pleasure for him to work with Ateneo – his first school to lead in the Philippines.

“For me it's a pleasure for working in a program in the Ateneo. This is my first school here. To play with the whole Philippine volleyball. I'm so excited with this program now. It's a good opportunity to contribute to the Philippine volleyball too,” he continued.

He also assured that he will be introducing new ideas in the Ateneo program, which he learned through the years by coaching men’s and women’s team in Brazil and other countries.

“The big difference in the girls, it's more explosive in men's but this new, how can I say, this new mentality that we can use in the high level, you can use in the men's too. And I try to introduce the same idea in the Ateneo, then I introduce in the men's national team,” Veloso added.

He is expected to take charge of rebuilding Ateneo's program that bid goodbye to stars Faith Nisperos and Vanie Gandler at the end of Season 85.

