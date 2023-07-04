400 athletes to compete in 'Laro ng Lahi-Ifugao'

(L-R) Ifugao Provincial Executive Assistant Agustin Calya-en, Aguinaldo, Ifugao Mayor Gaspar Chilagan Jr., and Ifugao Provincial Governor Jerry Dalipog receive some of the sports equipment donated by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) presented by Commissioner Olivia “Bong” Coo, Commissioner Edward Hayco and Deputy Executive Director Anna Christine Abellana, ahead of the launching of Laro ng Lahi Program in Ifugao. PSC/Handout.



MANILA -- Five major combat sports will be contested in the Laro ng Lahi-Ifugao, to be hosted by the municipality of Lagawe on July 8-9.

A total of 400 participants -- all women -- will see action in the two-day meet at the Lagawe Town Plaza and Village Park, competing in boxing, wushu, wrestling, weightlifting, and taekwondo.

"The project is to support the grassroots program of Ifugao and mandated by the Philippine Commission on Women na laging nagpapa-alala na huwag kalimutan ang indigenous sports," said PSC commissioner Bong Coo in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

"Since tinutulungan namin ang Ifugao sa grassroots program at tsaka maraming IP (Indigenous People) sa kanila, so kinausap namin sila kung puwede kaming magsagawa ng IP sports dun," she explained.

The meet is being held in coordination with Ifugao Governor Jerry U. Dalipog and Executive Assistant Agustin Calya-en.

Ethnic cultural games will likewise be part of the calendar of events, namely: labba race, guyyudan (tug of war), kadang-kadang, dopop di babuy, manbayu, hanggul, huktingan, bultung, dopap di manuk.

The provincial government of Ifugao has also initiated a coaching certification on technical officials who are going to participate, while the local government is in the process of building a covered court to house their local athletes.