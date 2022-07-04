Purefoods' Eriobu joins TNT core for FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup

The core of the TNT Tropang GIGA will be joined by Purefoods' Joseph Eriobu in the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Purefoods big man Joseph Eriobu will join the core of the TNT team that ruled the recent PBA 3x3 3rd conference grand finals in the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup.

Eriobu will team up with TNT's Almond Vosotros, Samboy de Leon, and Lervin Flores in the competition that runs from July 6-10 in Singapore.

This will be the international 3x3 debuts for the quartet, although Vosotros has previously represented the country in 5-on-5 competitions and won two gold medals in the 2015 and 2017 Southeast Asian Games.

The Filipinos are in the qualifying draw with Jordan and Indonesia, and will need to top their group to advance to the main draw.

The Tropang GIGA are coming off a stunning come-from-behind win against Eriobu's TJ Titans in the grand finals of the PBA 3x3 3rd conference, where they erased a 19-15 lead with a minute to go to win in overtime.