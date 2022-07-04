Mobile Legends: Onic PH bids goodbye to Markyyyyy next

MANILA - Onic PH's gold laner Mark "Markyyyyy" Capacio is the next to leave the organization, the team announced Monday evening.

"Markyyyyy was more than just a player in Onic, he was part of our family. He always made sure to put a smile on all of your faces with his bright personality," Onic PH said in a Facebook post.

"Despite all the changes and struggles we have went through as a team, you can always count on Marky to say "Kaya natin 'to" and do his best to cheer us up. Those are the moments that we will truly miss," they added.

Markyyyyy is the fourth to leave the squad, after Mico "Micophobia" Quitlong, Ian "Beemo" Sergio, who have yet to announce where they're heading, and Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol and head coach Denver "Yeb" Miranda, who are now with Onic Esports in Indonesia.

Markyyyyy was part of the main five that punched an appearance to the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championships in Singapore.

In MPL - Philippines Season 9, Markyyyy racked up 116 kills and 223 assists across all season games.

With Markyyyy's departure Onic PH only has captain Allen "Baloyskie" Baloy, Jaylord "Hate" Gonzales, and Nowee "Ryota" Cabailo Gerald "Dlarskie" Trinchera left in the active roster, as rumors of a squad rebuild continue to linger.