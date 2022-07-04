Mobile Legends: Lyceum pummels Mapua to start CCE group stages

MANILA -- Lyceum of the Philippines University's Mobile Legends: Bang Bang team steamrolled over Mapua University to conclude day 1 of the Collegiate Center for Esports' (CCE) group stages, Monday.

From the get-go of the best of one round-robin game, Lyceum was the more dominant team, getting three early kills and snowballing off that to secure the victory in just 13 minutes of play.

Both teams faced off in the inauguralCCE Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 5-on-5 Varsity Cup (MVC) held last year.

In other CCE action, Emilio Aguinaldo College dominated over San Beda University to open the entire tournament series.

Arellano University then won its clash with Colegio de San Juan de Letran for the day's second match, while San Sebastian College cruised through a smooth victory against University of Perpetual Help System Dalta, keeping the latter to just two kills.

De La Salle-College of St. Benilde also started its CCE campaign with a win over Jose Rizal University.

The next batch of matches will be held Tuesday, also through best of one series clashes.