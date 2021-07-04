Young Pinoy pair absorbs slim defeat in Asian beach volley debut

The Philippines' Alexander Iraya sets up Jayrack De la Noche during their 3rd Asian U19 Beach Volleyball Championships Pool A match against Thailand Sunday in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand. AVC PHOTO

MANILA - The Filipino pair of Jayrack Dela Noche and Alexander Iraya gave an impressive effort before eventually bowing to Thailand-1's Netitorn Muneekul and Wachirawit Muadpha in their debut at the Asian Under-19 Beach Volleyball Championships, Sunday in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand.

Dela Noche and Iraya gave the Thais a run for their money and even led, 15-13, in the opening set before succumbing 18-21, 15-21.

They stayed within striking distance until midway through the second set, when the hosts pulled away by five points, 17-12, and never looked back.

"Sorry po 'di kami nanalo," said Iraya, who like Dela Noche is a product of the University of Santo Tomas high school beach volleyball program.

"Binigay po namin lahat ng aming makakaya, at babawi po kami sa next game namin," he added.

Thailand-1, which beat Iran-2's Amir Reza Zamani and Armin Kami, 21-12, 19-21, 16-14, in a thrilling Pool A opening match Saturday, secured a spot in the quarterfinals with its second straight win.

Dela Noche and Iraya, who are seeded eighth in the 13-team tournament, now need to beat the No. 9 Iranians in their final pool match at 9:00 a.m. on Monday to make it to the next round.

The pair will also represent the Philippines in the Asian Under-21 Beach Volleyball Championships, a qualifier for the FIVB Under-21 Beach Volleyball World Championships, on July 12.