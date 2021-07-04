WNBA: Liberty rally to defeat Mystics, Fever snap 12-game slide

Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty high-fives teammates during the game against the Minnesota Lynx on May 18, 2021 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. File photo. Steven Freeman, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP.

Tina Charles' return to the Big Apple was spoiled as Sabrina Ionescu scored 15 points and dished out five assists to help the New York Liberty rally from 20 down for an 82-79 victory over the Washington Mystics on Saturday at Brooklyn.

Ionescu's biggest assist came with 1:13 left as she found Reshanda Gray underneath for an 80-79 Liberty lead.

Four missed free throws, including two by Charles with 52.1 seconds remaining, allowed the Liberty (9-9) to hang on for just their fourth win in their last 12 outings.

The Mystics (7-10) have lost four in a row.

Charles, a former WNBA MVP who played six seasons with the Liberty, returned to New York for the first time since being traded to Washington a year ago and recorded her eighth double-double of the season with 31 points and 16 rebounds.

Betnijah Laney poured in 19 points to pace the Liberty, who avenged a 101-72 loss to the Mystics on May 21. Jazmine Jones scored 17 for New York while Michaela Onyenwere and Gray scored 11 apiece.

The Mystics led 51-33 at halftime after shooting at a 55.0-percent clip (22-for-40).

Charles' turnaround jumper gave the Mystics their largest lead at 55-35 lead with 8:49 left in the third quarter.

The Liberty didn't back off, and after cutting the deficit 66-56 heading into the fourth, they were only down 75-73 with 4:10 left after a basket by Ionescu.

Ionescu gave the Liberty their first lead of the day at 76-75 moments later with a 3-pointer but Charles answered with a hook shot to put the Mystics back up by one.

Washington got off to a great start. It used 3-pointers by Leilani Mitchell and Theresa Plaisance to fuel a 14-2 run over the final 3:50 of the opening quarter for a 28-15 lead.

Six straight points by Laney brought the Liberty deficit under double digits with 6:17 to play in the half. The first-time All-Star attacked the basket at will to close the gap to 34-25.

Charles scored six points in the final three minutes of the half to give the Mystics their 19-point halftime advantage.

Washington fell to 3-6 in the Commissioner's Cup standings, while New York improved to 5-4.

-- Fever knock off Sun to snap 12-game slide --

Danielle Robinson scored a game-high 19 points to help the Indiana Fever snap their 12-game losing streak with a 73-67 win over the visiting Connecticut Sun on Saturday afternoon at Indianapolis.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 14 points and Teaira McCowan added 13 points and 12 rebounds for Indiana (2-16), which won its first game since beating the Washington Mystics 89-77 on May 23.

Jonquel Jones totaled 16 points and nine rebounds and DeWanna Bonner added 14 points and seven boards for Connecticut (12-6).

Brionna Jones had 13 points with eight rebounds and Natisha Heideman added 12 for the Sun, who had its four-game winning streak snapped.

Jessica Breland scored four points in 16 minutes off the bench in her return for Indiana after missing Thursday's game with a right knee injury. Bernadett Hatar made her second straight start in place of Breland and finished with eight points and five rebounds.