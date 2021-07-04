PSC chief confident of Team PH's medal chances in Tokyo

MANILA, Philippines -- When weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz won a silver medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016, it ended a 20-year medal drought for the Philippines in the Summer Games.

The chairman of the Philippine Sports Commission is confident that the country won't endure such a long wait again, as he believes that Filipino athletes are more than capable of reaching the podium at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Philippines will send 19 athletes to Tokyo -- the biggest delegation since 20 Filipinos competed in the 2000 Summer Games in Sydney.

"Since we have 19 athletes, malamang meron tayong isa, dalawa, tatlo, na pwede siyang mag-gold, pwede siyang mag-silver, pwedeng mag-medals," PSC Chairman William "Butch" Ramirez said on the "PSC Hour."

While he was reluctant to predict how many medals of each color can be won, Ramirez pointed out that there are several world-class athletes in the Philippine delegation who have already proven themselves in the international stage.

Diaz, for instance, has won a gold in the Asian Games two years after her historic achievement in Rio de Janeiro. Ramirez has no doubt that the weightlifter is raring to improve upon her silver medal in what will be her fourth appearance in the Olympics.

"I'm expecting, ang una kong expectation, si Hidilyn Diaz, kung hindi siya bronze, silver, gold," he said, while acknowledging that Diaz will face heavy competition from China's top-rated Liao Qiuyun, the current world champion in the 55kg division.

Ramirez is also hopeful for gymnast Carlos Yulo and pole vaulter EJ Obiena, both of whom have been training abroad in preparation for the Summer Games.

"Si Caloy Yulo, kahit bagito siya, nasa Japan siya nagte-training. At saka 'yung kanyang coach, si Munehiro (Kugimiya), naka-focus sa kaniya," he said. "Regarded siya as a top finisher sa artistic gymnastics. So itong batang 'to, baka mag-deliver ng gold, silver medals."

"Si EJ. Isang matalinong atleta, ang magulang nasa sports. Sa kanyang exposure doon sa Europa, 'yung sakripisyo na malayo sa pamilya, at 'yung coach niya na andoon, malaking bagay 'yun," he added.

Golfer Yuka Saso, the current U.S. Women's Open champion, is also a big medal hopeful, as are the Filipino boxers including Eumir Felix Marcial.

"Marami pang mga atleta na pwedeng mag-deliver," said Ramirez.

"There are other athletes, upcoming athletes, mag baguhan, baka magawa ng mga surprises," he noted.

Aside from Diaz, Yulo, Obiena, Saso and Marcial, other members of Team Philippines are: boxers Irish Magno, Nesthy Petecio, and Carlo Paalam; weightlifter Elreen Ando; rower Cris Nievarez; taekwondo jin Kurt Barbosa; skateboarder Margielyn Didal; shooter Jayson Valdez; golfers Juvic Pagunsan and Bianca Pagdanganan; judoka Kiyomi Watanabe; sprinter Kristina Knott; and swimmers Luke Gebbie and Remedy Rule.

The Games open on July 23, and Ramirez hopes the two weeks will be a fruitful one for the Philippines as the country seeks its first ever Olympic gold medal.

"Sana maibigay sa mga bata at makatulong sa environment ng Pilipinas na medyo marami kang (issue) sa politika. Sana we can unite them, two weeks na magkaisa ang mga Pilipino dahil sa mga atleta," said Ramirez.



RELATED VIDEO: