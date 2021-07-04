PAL flight with Pacquiao on board returns to Manila

Filipino boxer and Senator Manny Pacquiao gives a thumbs up after their arrival in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) A Philippine Airlines flight bound for Los Angeles was forced to land at the Haneda Airport in Japan, Sunday, when a diabetic male passenger complained of health problems five hours after takeoff from Manila.

It was later confirmed that Philippine Senator Manny Pacquiao was among the 186 passengers of the Boeing 777 aircraft.

Pacquiao was on his way to Los Angeles for his training camp, in preparation for his welterweight bout against Errol Spence Jr. on August 21 in Las Vegas.

The plane has since returned to Metro Manila, landing at NAIA at 11:40 a.m., and the passengers will be accommodated in a new aircraft that will depart 2 p.m. for Los Angeles.

"Bumalik kasi may emergency lang," Pacquiao said upon their arrival in Manila. "Hintay lang kami siguro ng mga one hour."

The new flight is expected to arrive at LAX by 11:00 a.m. there. -- Report from Raoul Esperas

