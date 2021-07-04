NBA: Clippers' Patrick Beverley receives one-game suspension

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (21) tosses his jersey following his ejection against the Phoenix Suns during the second half in game six of the Western Conference Finals for the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center. Gary A. Vasquez, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley received a one-game suspension without pay from the NBA on Saturday for an unsportsmanlike act against Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul in Game 6 of the Western Conference final.

Beverley will sit out the first game of the 2021-22 season for which he is eligible to play.

Beverley was assessed a technical foul and ejected after forcefully pushing Paul from behind and knocking him to the court during a stoppage in play in the fourth quarter on Wednesday. The Suns were well on their way to a series-ending 130-103 victory over the Clippers.

Beverley took to social media the following day to apologize for the incident.

"@CP3 emotions got the best of me last night gang. My bad wasn't meant for you. Congrats on making it to the Finals. Best of Luck," Beverley tweeted to Paul.

Beverley joined the Clippers in the June 2017 trade that sent Paul to the Rockets.

Beverley, 32, averaged 7.5 points and 3.2 rebounds during the 2020-21 regular season. He contributed 4.9 points and 2.4 rebounds in 17 playoff games (seven starts).

