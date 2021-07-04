Boxing: Mark Magsayo to fight in Pacquiao-Spence undercard -- report

MANILA - Filipino boxer Mark Magsayo looks to take another step towards world title contention when he faces off against Julio Ceja of Mexico on August 21.

Boxing Scene has reported that Magsayo (22-0, 15 KOs) will take on Ceja (32-4-1, 28 KOs) in a featherweight match in the undercard of the Manny Pacquiao-Errol Spence Jr. showdown at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Magsayo, 26, fights under the MP Promotions banner and is also trained by Freddie Roach. He is coming off a fourth-round stoppage victory over Mexico's Pablo Cruz last April.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old Ceja is coming off a split draw in his last bout against Brandon Figueroa in November 2019. According to Boxing Scene, Ceja came into that bout at 126.5 pounds, well over the super bantamweight limit of 122 pounds.

He has since moved up to featherweight (126 pounds) and will face Magsayo, with the winner expected to move towards a shot at Gary Russell Jr., who holds the WBC featherweight belt.