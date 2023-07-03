Wilcon, TNT, Ginebra impress in PBA 3x3

TNT picked up from where it left off in the PBA 3x3 tournament. PBA Images.

MANILA — Debuting Wilcon Depot, TNT Triple Giga, and Barangay Ginebra opened their PBA 3x3 Season 3 First leg with impressive showings on Monday at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

As if they weren’t newcomers, Wilcon swept its assignments for the day after securing wins against the CAVITEX Braves, 18-16, Purefoods,18-16, and San Miguel, 21-16, allowing the squad to secure the top spot in Pool B.

The squad, who was led by TH Tumalip, Keith Datu, Ael Banal, and Yutien Andrada, moved on to the quarters.

TNT also showed why they are the defending champions after putting up a clean slate against their opponents in Pool A, defeating Blackwater, 20-17, and Pioneer in overtime, 13-11, to advance.

Ginebra routed their opponents in Pool C as well, besting NorthPort, 21-11, Meralco, 16-12, and Terrafirma, 22-12.

Pioneer (1-1) will be no. 2 in Pool A after it defeated Blackwater (0-2)

Pool B meanwhile has Cavitex (1-1) as its second seed, followed by San Miguel Beer (1-2), and Purefoods (0-2).

On to Pool C, Meralco (1-1) hailed as the second seed, followed by Terrafirma (1-2), and NorthPort (0-2).

The conclusion of the group stages will see the last-placed teams eliminated, while the higher placers move on to the knockout stage on Tuesday at the same venue.