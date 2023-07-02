TNT, Wilcon aim for strong starts as PBA 3x3 returns

The TNT Triple Giga will try to maintain their dominance of the PBA 3x3 scene. PBA Images.

MANILA — The PBA 3x3 will finally return for its third season as TNT Triple Giga and new guest team Wilcon Depot aim to start their campaign on a strong start.

TNT, who swept all conferences in Season 2, will be facing off against Blackwater Smooth Razor on Monday, 10:30 AM, at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

Triple Giga will be led by Almond Vosotros, Lervin Flores, Ping Exciminiano, Gryann Mendoza and head coach Mau Belen.

Blackwater will be parading its retooled squad featuring Nico Salva, Patrick Jamison, Dariel Bayla, and JR Alabanza alongside coach Junjie Ablan.

Meanwhile, Wilcon, who is handled by Anton Altamirano, has its roster made up of Ael Banal, Terrence Tumalip, Keith Datu, and Yutien Andrada, and will be facing CAVITEX Braves at 10:55 AM.

Cavitex still boasts veterans Jorey Napoles, Dominick Fajardo, Tonino Gonzaga, and Kenneth Ighalo, with Kyles Lao as coach.

Barangay Ginebra, Pioneer Elastoseal, San Miguel, Purefoods, Meralco, Northport, and Terrafirma will also see action on Monday.

Meralco and Terrafirma will face off at 11:20 AM, Pioneer will be up against Blackwater at 11:45 AM, San Miguel takes on Purefoods at 12:10 PM, and Ginebra faces Northport at 12:35 PM.

Season 3 will be featuring 11 teams that are divided into three groups, with TNT Blackwater and Pioneer completing Group A, Cavitex, San Miguel, Purefoods, and Wilcon in Group B, and Ginebra, Meralco, Northport, and Terrafirma sum up Group C.

The champions of the opening leg will be bringing home P100,000.