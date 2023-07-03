Photo courtesy: Shopify Rebellion/Instagram

Cavite native Abed Yusop and the rest of Shopify Rebellion eliminated Blacklist Dota 2, 2-1, in the tiebreaker series played Monday to advance in the lower bracket of Bali Major playoffs in Indonesia.

The North American squad ended the series in a dominant fashion behind Abed's 14-1-12 performance on his Ember Spirit.

Coming out of the laning stage, Rebellion had a 4k net worth lead at the 10-minute mark with a 10-1 kill score lead in Game 3.

Fifteen minutes later, Rebellion's gold lead ballooned to 18k with a 25-3 kill score across the board while securing the Aegis of the Immortal.

Dubbed as the Philippines' "Dream Team" in Dota 2, Blacklist failed to replicate their performance against Invictus Gaming, where they came back from an enormous net worth lead via a "rat" strategy.

Esports statistician Ben Steenhuisen, popularly known as Noxville in the community, said that Blacklist did the impossible by coming back from a 48,990 gold disadvantage against the Chinese squad, the biggest in any LAN event.

Blacklist make the biggest LAN comeback (in terms of networth) in Source 2 (since ~Sep 2015) but likely ever.



They were behind by ~48990 networth (incidentally, right as the game ended).



#2 is Liquid > Vici (Epicenter '19) ~42.6k

#3 is Nigma > RNG (Bukovel Minor '20) ~41.5k — Ben Steenhuisen (@Noxville) July 3, 2023

ROSTERS:

SHOPIFY REBELLION

Artour "Arteezy" Babaev

Abed "Abed" Yusop

Jonáš "SabeRLight-" Volek

Andreas "Cr1t-" Nielsen

Tal "Fly" Aizik

BLACKLIST INTERNATIONAL

Marc Polo Luis "Raven" Fausto

Karl "Karl" Jayme

Damien "kpii" Chok

Timothy "TIMS" Randrup

Carlo "Kuku" Palad