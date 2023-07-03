Coach Chot Reyes leads Gilas Pilipinas in the game against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Pasay City on August 29, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

Gilas Pilipinas won its second tuneup game against the Ukraine Under-20 team on Sunday, its second win of the four friendlies that they have played in Europe so far.

For head coach Chot Reyes, these games have delivered what they needed — getting the team into the competitive condition that they have to reach for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

“Overall, I think the four games we’ve played have delivered what we expected. For us to be able to learn a lot about each other, to be able to learn what we need to work on and get us into competitive shape while playing against quality competition,” said the multi-time PBA Champion coach in an interview with Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas’ Carlo Pamintuan.

“When we started, these guys were coming off injuries. They were nowhere near competitive basketball shape,” said Reyes. “Little by little, we’re seeing now their legs coming back, their conditioning, and for me, that’s the most fundamental of all fundamentals, stamina and conditioning. That’s why we’re doing everything that we’re doing here, all the extra work, the loading, the lifting, conditioning stuff that we’re doing are precisely to get them to that level.”

“But we’re still a long way off. Like I said, we are not programmed to be at the top level at this point. This is still part of the learning process, getting our feet under us,” he added.

After their win, the squad got an even bigger lesson as they got to converse with one of the Ukrainian players that they competed against.

"I thought it was important for us to get a perspective of somebody from another team, most especially against a team that is going through extreme adversity. We all know what's going on in Ukraine at the moment,” said Reyes.

It was 19-year-old forward Liev Koshevatsky who went to talk with the Filipino hoopers about how he and his squad continue to compete despite the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

After the game, a player from Ukraine was asked to share his story about how basketball continues even with what’s going on back home. pic.twitter.com/oSWA3d9eiG — Carlo Pamintuan (@carlo_pamintuan) July 2, 2023

“I know that the players are starting to miss their families, their kids, their wives, they are making a lot of sacrifices to be here. They are starting to feel the aches and pains of the two-a-days [practices], and the travel and the cold weather, so it was important for them to gain lessons,” Reyes noted.

The former TNT coach then continued to talk about how this perspective can help Gilas move forward in their journey with an added sense of urgency and appreciation as they continue their FIBA World Cup build-up.

“For me, a very important part of coping with adversity is gratitude, having an appreciation of what you have, so for them to find out first-hand from Leo what they are going through is important,” he said.

"We can talk about it all we want, but for them to hear first hand it from someone who's actually experiencing it, all the sacrifices that they’re going through, the honor of representing the country, it’s part of the learning process,” he said.

“It’s more than basketball.”