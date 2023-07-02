PVL: Bernadeth Pons still trying to fit in Creamline system

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – After playing limited time in the first game, comebacking Bernadeth Pons showed a glimpse of her capabilities with Creamline Cool Smashers as she contributed to the team’s second victory on Thursday.

Pons played off the bench for the second and third set to produce four points in Cool Smashers’ 25-18, 25-11, 25-12 win over the Gerflor Defenders at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

“Sobrang saya kasi naipanalo namin yung game na to sabi nga ni coach na slow start kami pero naka recover kami agad. Sobrang grateful lang din ako sa trust na binigay sakin ng coaches sakin kasi sobrang struggle talaga ako sa pagbalik ko sa indoor,” she said after the game.

According to the beach volleyball star, she is still working on finding her groove back in the indoor after missing the hard court for almost four years.

Pons also admitted that she is observing her teammates during their training to finally fit in in the system employed by head coach Sherwin Meneses.

“Pagbalik ko super fast play talaga sila so 'di pa agad-agad makukuha, 'di pa agad-agad maa-adapt. Pero syempre sabi ko nga, wino-work out ko siya everyday,” Pons continued.

“Lagi akong nag-o-observe sa mga training kung pano nila ginagawa yung mga ganito. Lagi lang talaga ako nagma mindset na everytime pwede akong gamitin so dapat ready ako.”

And while she is tempering the expectations on her return, team captain Alyssa Valdez was all praises to the new addition to the Cool Smashers.

Valdez said Pons is bringing a different energy to the team aside from being a professional player, who always comes to practice first.

“She's a great model not just sa mga bata but to seniors of the team as well. It's always nice to have something na may change, we welcome change in our team, the change is Pons, so welcome,” Valdez said.

Creamline is currently atop of the leaderboard in Pool A of the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference after beating the Chery Tiggo Crossovers and Gerflor in the first two play dates of the tournament.

They will have a 13-day break before continuing their title defense in the conference.



