PH ends Lacrosse Worlds stint with five straight wins

The Philippines Lacrosse Association finished their 2023 World Lacrosse Championship stint with a win against Mexico to place 15th out of the 30 participating teams.

Their 8-6 win against Mexico was their fifth straight victory in the meet held at the San Diego State University Rady Field in California, allowing them to come out swinging as they top the 15th-16th qualification bout.

The Pinoys finished the group phase with two wins and two defeats, after enduring losses against Israel (4-8), and Puerto Rico (7-9).

And while these pair of losses proved to be harsh for the Filipinos, they answered back with four straight wins against Czechia (11-4), Sweden (9-3), Peru (13-4), and Scotland (11-4), just before the Mexico encounter.

In their first appearance in the tournament last 2018, the Philippines ended with a similar record but was good for 10th place.

Two Filipinos also stood out at the end of the games, with John Dugenio being the tournament leader in face offs won, while goalie Dan Morris finished in 4th place in save percentage.

USA was ranked no. 1 at the end of the tournament, while placing at nos. 2 and 3 are Canada and Haudenosaunee, respectively.

-- With a report from Steve Angeles, ABS-CBN News North America