Gilas repeats over Ukraine U-20 team in friendly game

Justin Brownlee put together an efficient performance as Gilas Pilipinas claimed an 84-74 triumph over Ukraine's Under-20 team in a tune-up game, Sunday in Kaunas, Lithuania.

The naturalized Filipino forward went 8-of-13 from the field for 21 points, as the Philippine men's national team booked a second straight win. They had powered past the same Ukraine U-20 team, 70-61, on Saturday.

Gilas Pilipinas is in Lithuania for their build-up to the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

A late triple by Brownlee gave Gilas a 45-42 at the halftime break, before the Filipinos found their groove in the third period. They out-scored Ukraine 24-18 in the pivotal third period to take control of the game, and went on to lead by as much as 14 points, 74-60.

San Miguel guard CJ Perez added 14 points and four assists in a 24-minute stint, while Dwight Ramos and June Mar Fajardo each contributed nine markers. Gilas shot 53.8% from the field in the win and limited Ukraine to 40% shooting.