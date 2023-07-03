Members of Blacklist Dota 2. Photo courtesy: Blacklist International/Facebook

The Dota 2 division of Philippine esports powerhouse Blacklist International has scored a tiebreaker match against Shopify Rebellion after knocking out Chinese squad Invictus Gaming, 2-0, on Monday at the Bali Major in Indonesia.

Filipino Dota 2 fans have surely enjoyed Marc Polo Luis "Raven" Fausto's "rat" strategy on his Terrorblade in Game 1, where he destroyed the adversaries' ancient despite Invictus having at least 47k gold advantage and mega creeps on their side.

Australian import Damien "kpii" Chok also had great Flaming Lassos the whole game, which stalled the game for Blacklist.

Raven, dubbed by some as "Carry ng Pinas," had a flawless 15-0-12 performance on his Terrorblade in Game 2 to clinch the tiebreakers.

Tiebreakers against North American squad Shopify Rebellion will also be played on Monday.

Headlined by another Filipino star Abed "Abed" Yusop, Rebellion will try to edge Blacklist for the coveted lower bracket slot in the playoffs.

Philippines' Execration, meanwhile, bid farewell to their Major dreams again after falling to world champions Team Spirit.

The five-man Pinoy squad needed a 2-0 victory over the world champions, but they only scored 1.

ROSTERS:

BLACKLIST DOTA 2

Marc Polo Luis "Raven" Fausto

Karl "Karl" Jayme

Damien "kpii" Chok

Timothy "TIMS" Randrup

Carlo "Kuku" Palad

INVICTUS GAMING