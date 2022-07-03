TNT's Lervin Flores dunks against Purefoods in the championship game of the PBA 3x3 Third Conference Grand Finals. PBA Images.

MANILA - The TNT Tropang GIGA emerged as champions of the PBA 3x3 Grand Finals after a stunning victory against the Purefoods TJ Titans, Sunday at the Robinsons Place Manila.

TNT recovered from a 15-19 deficit in the championship game and forced overtime, where Gryann Mendoza drilled the game-winning two-pointer to complete the comeback.

It capped a dominant third conference for TNT, where they won the first, third, and fourth legs while placing second in the fifth and sixth.

TNT entered the Grand Finals as the top-seeded team, and dismissed Ginebra in the quarterfinals, 21-14, before trouncing San Miguel in the semis, 21-15.

Their run appeared headed for a painful end as they trailed 19-15 with just over a minute to go, but back-to-back layups by Mendoza gave TNT a lifeline, 19-17.

Two free throws by Samboy de Leon tied the game at 19 with 32 seconds to go, but he and Almond Vosotros both missed their chances to win the game in regulation.

It was Mendoza who hit the clutch shot in overtime, as Vosotros passed out of a double-team to find his open teammate.

Mendoza finished with eight points in the final while Vosotros, the conference's scoring champion, had five. TNT went home with the top prize of P750,000.

It was a heartbreaking result for the TJ Titans, who overcame Limitless in the quarters (21-16) and outlasted Sista in the semis (21-19) before running out of steam against the Tropang GIGA.

In the third-place game, the Super Sealers came away with a 21-20 triumph against San Miguel.