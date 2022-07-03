Michele Gumabao of the Creamline Cool Smashers. PVL Media.

MANILA — Veteran opposite spiker Michele Gumabao will return to action in the Premier Volleyball League after being included in the Creamline line-up for the Invitational Conference.

Gumabao last played in the 2021 PVL Open Conference in the bubble in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte, before sitting out the 2022 edition of the event.

The former De La Salle University standout took a leave of absence from the Cool Smashers to focus on her campaign in the national elections, though her party-list failed to gain a seat in Congress.

She has since returned to the Cool Smashers, training with the team ahead of the Invitational Conference. Gumabao was included in the team's official roster as posted on the league's website.

Meanwhile, also included in the Creamline roster is former University of the Philippines (UP) middle blocker Lorie Bernardo.

Bernardo played two seasons for the Fighting Maroons but is now set to forego her remaining years of eligibility and turn pro.

The Cool Smashers are the defending PVL Open Conference champions. They start their Invitational campaign on July 12 against the Cignal HD Spikers.

Also making a change in their rosters were the Chery Tiggo Crossovers, who added setter Alina Bicar from BaliPure.