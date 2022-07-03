According to the Timplados Hotshots physical therapist, Magnolia playmaker Paul Lee is nursing a synovitis. PBA Media Bureau

Magnolia star guard Paul Lee might return for the Timplados Hotshots’ next game as he is now close to regaining the strength after suffering a swelling in his ankle.

The Hotshots’ medical team told head coach Chito Victolero that Lee can make his comeback after gaining some significant progress in his strengthening procedure over the past week.

“He has his own program. He’s been shooting on his own while doing some strengthening,” Victolero told ABS-CBN. “But he has yet to join us in 5-on-5 drills. We’re looking at Tuesday next week to have him rejoining us in full practice and see from there.”

“But, yes, I was informed by the PTs namin na target namin is to have him back in our next game.”

Lee hurt his back going to the leg area. And when he played a few weeks back, it caused pain on his left ankle, which started to swell.

“The term used by Dr. Raul Canlas is synovitis,” said Nick Ocampo, the team’s physical therapist.

The Hotshots won’t play until Friday when the team goes up against winless Terrafirma and shoots for a fourth straight victory, which allows Lee enough time to improve his condition a bit more.

Magnolia is currently at fifth spot with a 4-3 record, tied with its latest victim, NLEX.