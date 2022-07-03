PBA: Early favorites battle in D-League opening

Action in the PBA D-League unwraps on Thursday at the Araneta Coliseum. File photo. PBA Images.



MANILA - Champions in their respective leagues, Wangs Basketball @ 26-Letran and Adalem Construction-St. Clare will test each other's mettle when they face off in the opening day of the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup, Thursday.

The Knights and the Saints are among the early favorites in the Aspirants Cup, which marks the return to action of the developmental league after a two-year hiatus due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wangs-Letran is leaning on veteran guard Fran Yu when they take on Johnsherick Estrada and St. Clare in the 10:30 a.m. curtain-raiser at the Big Dome.

Centro Escolar University and AMA Online will battle at 12:30 p.m., in the second game of the double-header.

EcoOil-La Salle, Builders Warehouse-UST, Apex Fuel-San Sebastian, and Marinerong Pilipino are the other teams in this eight-team field.

Only the top six teams will advance to the playoffs, with the top two squads earning an outright semifinals berth.

Teams ranked third to sixth will have to go through the quarterfinals, with the no. 3 and 4 teams enjoying a twice-to-beat advantage.

A best-of-three format will be observed for the semifinals and finals series.

Games will be held every Tuesdays, with triple-headers set at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig from 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.; and on Thursday and Saturday mornings at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. with the developmental league serving as an early treat for fans who want to watch the PBA Philippine Cup games later in the day.