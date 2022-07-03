EJ Obiena rules Jump and Fly meet in Germany

Philippines' Ernest John Obiena prepares to compete during the men's pole vault event at The Diamond League AG Memorial Van Damme athletics meeting at The King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on September 3, 2021. File photo. John Thys, AFP.

Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena rebounded from a sixth place finish in the Stockholm leg of the Diamond League by topping the 12. Jump and Fly meet in Weiherstadion, Hechingen in Germany.

Obiena cleared 5.80-meters in his third attempt to secure first place honors in the July 2 event.

He tried to record a new personal best but faltered in three attempts to clear 5.94-m.

In second place was China's Huang Bokai who cleared 5.50-m, while the remaining competitor, Germany's Vincent Hobbie, managed 5.10-m.

Obiena is coming off a sixth place finish in the BAUHAUS-Galan in Stockholm, where he cleared 5.73-meters.

In the same Diamond League leg, Sweden's Armand Duplantis set a new world record of 6.16-meters.

