EJ Obiena rules Jump and Fly meet in Germany

Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena rebounded from a sixth place finish in the Stockholm leg of the Diamond League by topping the 12. Jump and Fly meet in Weiherstadion, Hechingen in Germany.
Obiena cleared 5.80-meters in his third attempt to secure first place honors in the July 2 event.
He tried to record a new personal best but faltered in three attempts to clear 5.94-m.
In second place was China's Huang Bokai who cleared 5.50-m, while the remaining competitor, Germany's Vincent Hobbie, managed 5.10-m.
Obiena is coming off a sixth place finish in the BAUHAUS-Galan in Stockholm, where he cleared 5.73-meters.
In the same Diamond League leg, Sweden's Armand Duplantis set a new world record of 6.16-meters.
