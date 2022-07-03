Filipino boxer Rene Mark Cuarto came up short in his title defense on Saturday, bowing to Mexico's Daniel "Cejitas" Valladares via split decision at the Deportivo Revolución in San Nicolás de la Garza.

Two judges scored the bout in favor of Valladares, 116-112, while another judge had it for Cuarto, 114-113.

The result meant that Valladares secured the IBF minimumweight world championship.

Per Boxing Scene, Valladares was the more active fighter but Cuarto was no slouch, going toe to toe with the challenger for 12 rounds. The Filipino looked to pounce in the fourth round when Valladares sustained a cut above his left eyebrow, but the Mexican was able to withstand the pressure.

Cuarto dropped to 20-3-2 in his career, and saw his three-fight winning streak come to an end. He had won the IBF title in February 2021 after beating fellow Filipino Pedro Taduran, and made his first defense in a rematch against Taduran last February.

With Cuarto's loss, Mark Magsayo remains the only Filipino boxer who is holding a world championship.