Tennis: Alex Eala’s Roehampton grass campaign ends in quarterfinals

From Alex Eala's Facebook page

MANILA — Alex Eala of the Philippines made her debut in a grass tournament as the No. 2 seed at the Junior International Roehampton, where she posted a quarterfinal finish Friday in Britain.

No. 8 seed Linda Fruhvirtova of Czech Republic overpowered fellow 16-year-old Eala in the quarters, 6-4, 6-1, to level their head-to-head to 1-1. In 2019, Eala defeated the Czech to win the JA Cape Town title.

En route to the quarters of the Wimbledon warm-up tilt, Eala moved past No. 14 seed Mara Guth of Germany in the third round, 6-4, 6-2 improving Eala’s head-to-head with the German to 3-0.

She also won her other J1 Roehampton matches in straight sets over Darja Vidmanova of Czech Republic in the first round, 6-4, 6-4, and No. 32 seed Matilde Paoletti of Italy in the second round, 6-2, 6-0.

Eala wrote on Facebook, “I had two matches today. One I won, the other I learned. Finished this tournament as a quarterfinalist. Next tournament: Wimbledon - The Junior Championships!”

The Filipino ace was also the No. 2 seed in the J1 Roehampton doubles with Priska Madelyn Nugroho of Indonesia. They overcame Nicole Rivkin of Germany and Hanne Vandewinkel of Belgium in the first round, 7-6(1), 7-5, but were upset by Barbora Palicova of Czech Republic and Radka Zelnickova of Slovakia in the second round, 6-4, 6-4.

In 2020, Eala and Nugroho bagged the Australian Open junior girls’ doubles championship and just last month, Eala won the Roland Garros junior girls’ doubles championship with Oksana Selekhmeteva of Russia.

The two-time junior grand slam doubles champion will make her debut at The Junior Championships, Wimbledon beginning July 5. There is no prize money at junior grand slam events, though the rising stars of tennis get to receive ranking points to improve their international junior ranking.

Eala is currently the juniors No. 3 and top Asian female junior. In the WTA, the 2021 W15 Manacor champion and Rafa Nadal Academy scholar is the World No. 629.

