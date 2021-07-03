Pacquiao’s former opponent, Lehlo Ledwaba of South Africa, dies of COVID-19

Screenshot from TVsports Highlights YouTube Channel

South African boxing champion Lehlohonolo Ledwaba, a former foe of boxing icon Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao, has passed away due to COVID-19, a report said.

According to SuperSport, Ledwaba, fondly called Lehlo, died on Friday while he was on his way to hospital because of the coronavirus. He was 49.

Ledwaba entered the professional boxing scene in 1990 but waited until 1996 to secure his first world title after beating Cruz Carbajal for the WBU bantamweight title.

He then clinched the vacant IBF super bantamweight belt in 1999 and defended it for five consecutive times.

Eyeing his sixth straight title defense in 2001, the South African pug suffered a 6th round technical knockout in the hands of Pacquiao in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It was Pacquiao’s biggest break in the boxing scene where he eventually became a legend. The match catapulted him to becoming one of greatest to ever play the sport.

For Ledwaba, however, it was also the start of the decline of his career, losing four of his last seven fights.

He retired in 2006 with a 36-6-1 win-loss-draw record including 23 knockouts.

