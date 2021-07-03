NBA: Giannis doubtful, Trae Young questionable for Game 6

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo waves to fans before Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals against Atlanta on Jul 1, 2021. Benny Sieu, USA Today Sports, Reuters

Both the Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks once again could be missing their superstars for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday.

Bucks two-time MVP forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as doubtful due to his hyperextended left knee, and Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young is questionable with a bone bruise in his right foot.

Antetokounmpo suffered his knee injury in Game 4 and sat out Game 5, which Milwaukee won 123-112 to take a 3-2 series lead. ESPN reported that Antetokounmpo traveled with the team to Atlanta ahead of Game 6, meaning it might not be out of the question that he takes the floor.

Young missed Games 4 and 5 of the series after sustaining the bone bruise during Game 3 when he accidentally stepped on an official's foot.

Hawks interim coach Nate McMillan did not have any further update on Young's status Friday and told reporters, "If Trae could play, he would be out there."

Hawks guard/forward Bogdan Bogdanovic is listed as probable due to right knee soreness.

The Bucks would advance to the NBA Finals to face the Phoenix Suns with a win Saturday.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: