Football: Kaya FC, United City suffer defeats in AFC Champions League

Posted at Jul 03 2021 12:27 AM

 

Kaya FC-Iloilo put up a more competitive performance but still lost to defending champion Ulsan Hyundai of South Korea in the 2021 AFC Champions League, 3-0, on Friday in Bangkok, Thailand.

Oh Se Hun registered a brace for Ulsan Hyundai in the 12th and 40th minute, while Valeri Qazaishvili added another goal in the 48th.

Kaya remained without a point in three games while Ulsan Hyundai collected nine points from three victories.

Meanwhile, Philippines Football League United City FC also suffered a defeat against Kawasaki Frontale.

United City fell to Kawasaki, 2-0, a couple of days after losing to Daegu FC of South Korea, 7-0.

 

