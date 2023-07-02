Up-and-coming contenders tipped to shine in Sunrise Sprint

MANILA -- A mix of contenders are preparing to chase podium finishes in Go for Gold’s Sunrise Sprint, set to take place next Sunday, July 9, in Panglao, Bohol.

Renz Corbin banners the cast in the men’s side of the short-distance event, featuring 750m open-water swim, 20km bike ride and a 5km run, with the 21-year-old bet from Cebu Province seeking to improve on his third place finish in the overall championship last year.

A slew of others are also tipped to take part in the subcategory of the centerpiece Sun Life 5150 Triathlon, dubbed as S2. The event aims to provide a platform for those making a comeback in the popular multi-sport.

Aside from the overall championship, various age-group titles are also up for grabs with 17 vying in the men’s 15-19 class and 11 in the 20-24 category with more entries expected to join the event.

Thirty one bets make up the roster in the women’s side of the event sponsored by Go for Gold.

Also on tap are relay competitions featuring the men’s, women’s and mixed divisions.

For listup and details, log on to www.goforgold.sunrisesprint.com/

"Sunrise Sprint has played a key role in creating a talent pipeline, sustaining the continued growth of the sport," said Princess Galura, president and general manager of the organizing The IRONMAN Group and Sunrise Events, Inc.

Meanwhile, triathletes from 11 countries reinforce the cast in the Sun Life 5150 Triathlon.

But the locals, led by last year’s overall second placer Jonathan Pagaura along with celebrities Piolo Pascual and Matteo Guidecelli, are ready to defend the men’s and women’s crowns won by Lanao del Norte’s Satar Salem and Bea Quiambao, respectively.