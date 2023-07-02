Blackwater forward Troy Rosario in action against San Miguel in the PBA on Tour, July 2, 2023 at the Filoil EcoOil Centre. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Blackwater took a gutsy win against San Miguel Beer, 103-101, in the PBA on Tour preseason at the Filoil EcoOil Centre on Sunday.

Troy Rosario dished out a solid performance with 19 points, five rebounds and four assists.

But it was Jayvee Casio who sank three crucial free throws after getting fouled with 22 seconds remaining.

The shots were enough to push Blackwater to a slim 102-101 lead.

San Miguel's Jericho Cruz tried to steal the win but he missed his jumper and fouled Baser Amer, who pegged the finals score from the free throw line.

Still, it was Rosario's leadership that kept Blackwater at pace with the shorthanded Beermen.

"Pakiramdam ko sore ako ngayon pero sabi ng coaches 'kailangan ka namin ngayon.' Pero ok lang napahaba ang panalo," said Rosario, who relished their first streak in the preseason.

"Good thing nakuha namin yung streak na gusto namin. Simula ng PBA on Tour talo-panalo, talo-panalo kami, 'di pa kami nananakuha pa ng dalawang sunod."

The Beermen appeared headed to a win following an 8-0 run lead by Allyn Bulanadi and Cruz. This bought San Miguel to a 101-99 advantage.

But it all went downhill when Casio got fouled on a landing spot while firing a trey.

Down the drain went Allyn Bulanadi's 26-point effort for the Beermen, who also got 25 from Cruz.

San Miguel also played with limited pieces as June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez are with the Gilas team in Europe, while Terrence Romeo and Marcio Lassiter are down with injuries.