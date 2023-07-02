F2 veteran Kianna Dy is pleased with what the trio of Jov Fernandez, Mars Alba, and Jolina Dela Cruz have contributed to the Cargo Movers. PVL Images.

MANILA -- After the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers' four-set thriller against the Cignal HD Spikers, F2 star Kim Kianna Dy is ecstatic about how their rookies are performing so far as they open their Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference campaign with back-to-back wins.

“We’re super thankful that they chose to be part of F2 and they’re super magandang addition sa team," said Dy on F2's newcomers in Jov Fernandez, Mars Alba, and Jolina Dela Cruz.

"Everyone has their own contribution so tulong tulungan lang kami until the end," she added.

Dela Cruz contributed six points for the Cargo Movers' win, while, Alba and Fernandez also chipped in four each, and all of their outings were vital in F2's important win in the short conference.

“Siyempre it’s good for us because this is a short tournament and every game counts. Since the games are close to each other, it’s important that we adjust right away,” added Dy.

The former DLSU star was also pivotal in the win, tallying 23 points on 20 attacks and three blocks.

And it was not only Dy who was glad of finally having the rookies on the squad, as F2 head coach Regine Diego also expressed her joy now that they have the trio.

“Halos kalahati ng team namin bago yung starters. I’m happy na I have a lot of options now but we have to make sure that they jell together, they know what to do every time kasi yung mga lapses namin happen because hindi pa sila ganon ka-connected," she said.

The Cargo Movers will have nine days to improve on their chemistry more as the PVL gives way for the country's hosting of the Volleyball Nations League.

"We have so many things to learn, we have so many things to adjust. We have to jell more because there are new ones inside the court and the leadership kailangan pa namin buuin kasi ang dami pang adjustments because we are not like the other teams na buo na yung first six ever since."

Right after the break, F2 will have their hands full as the clash with Choco Mucho, who also posts a 2-0 record in Pool B, on July 11, 6:30 PM, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.