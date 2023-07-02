China dethrones Japan to rule FIBA Women's Asia Cup

China celebrates after beating Japan for the gold medal in the 2023 FIBA Women's Asia Cup. FIBA Asia.

China denied Japan's bid for a sixth straight crown in the FIBA Women's Asia Cup, holding on for a 73-71 triumph in the final on Sunday in Sydney, Australia.

Xu Han was unstoppable anew, making 12 of 17 field goals for 26 points on top of her 10 rebounds. Siyu Wang and Meng Li each had 17 points while also coming up big down the stretch.

Clutch free throws by Wang gave China a 71-66 lead with 13 seconds left, all but sealing the win. A Maki Takada jumper with six seconds to go made it a 3-point game, 71-68, but Li was steady at the line to once again hike their lead to five points.

Stephanie Mawuli knocked down a 3-pointer as time expired, but it wasn't enough as Japan settled for runner-up honors.

This is the first time since 2011 that China has won the gold medal in the FIBA Women's Asia Cup.

Completing the podium is host nation Australia, who turned back New Zealand, 81-59, in the bronze medal game.

Han and Li were named to the TISSOT All-Star Five, where they were joined by Japan's Mai Yamamoto, Australia's Alice Kunek, and New Zealand's Penina Davidson.

The top four teams -- China, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand -- have all qualified to the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments next year.

The Gilas Pilipinas Women finished sixth in the tournament, their highest placing since being promoted to Division A in 2015.