MANILA - RRQ Philippines figured in their biggest League of Legends: Wild Rift yet as they faced dominant China region's FunPlus Phoenix on the world stage.

The David and Goliath matchup ended with RRQ Philippines exiting the playoffs as soon as it started.

Their coach, Jon “Kaigu” Hernandez believes the team "could've played better" even when odds were stacked against them but accepted the loss.

"I think we played a bit shaky today especially when we lost the early game. We could've played better but it's okay," he said in the post-match press conference following their elimination in the Wild Rift Icons Global Tournament in Singapore, Friday evening.

RRQ Philippines put up their biggest fight in Game 3 when they banked on a good early game to pack up a good lead. But as the Chinese squad's sustain-heavy composition went online, the Filipinos started to falter.

Loss aside, the results were lessons learned for the squad, who were heralded as one of the most adored teams in the first Wild Rift global championship for their grit and disposition.

"The game we just need to be aggressive because most of the Chinese teams are aggressive. and we need to be just like them," Sean "Helios" Palisoc said.

RRQ Philippines said they will use their world championship experience to prepare for the next season.